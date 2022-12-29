With MP Polls Next Year, It's Imperative That BJP Pacifies an Upset Uma Bharti

Uma Bharti, the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and a prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from the state, while addressing a gathering of the Lodhi community in Bhopal on Sunday, 25 December, said that the "community is free from any political compulsions" and "they should vote as per their interests."

"I am a devoted worker of the party. I will come asking you to vote for the BJP, but you have to take care of your interests and then decide for yourself. We are bound by love, but you are totally free from any political compulsions as far as I am concerned," she said.

Bharti's statements assume great political significance as a cold war brews between her and the BJP in the state, which political analysts believe might lead to bigger problems for the latter.