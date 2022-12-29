With MP Polls Next Year, It's Imperative That BJP Pacifies an Upset Uma Bharti

"You have to take care of your interests," Uma Bharti tells Lodhi community voters in Madhya Pradesh, stirring a row both within and outside her party.
(Photo altered by Vishnukant Tiwari/The Quint)
Uma Bharti, the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and a prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from the state, while addressing a gathering of the Lodhi community in Bhopal on Sunday, 25 December, said that the "community is free from any political compulsions" and "they should vote as per their interests."
"I am a devoted worker of the party. I will come asking you to vote for the BJP, but you have to take care of your interests and then decide for yourself. We are bound by love, but you are totally free from any political compulsions as far as I am concerned," she said.
Bharti's statements assume great political significance as a cold war brews between her and the BJP in the state, which political analysts believe might lead to bigger problems for the latter.
Known for her 'bebaak' (rigid and fearless) personality, Bharti's rise during the 2003 Assembly elections was significant.
Leading a staunch campaign against then chief minister Digvijaya Singh, Bharti emerged as a sterling leader and was instrumental in forcing the Congress out of power back then.
Bharti, who is believed to have been sidelined by senior BJP leaders in 2005, holds sway over OBC voters, especially the Lodhi community, and is still fighting to retain her stature within the party.
However, this fight took an unpleasant turn when Bharti started cornering the Chouhan government by proposing a ban on the sale of alcohol in Madhya Pradesh. In a viral video, she was also seen pelting stones at a liquor shop in March 2022.
After Chouhan commented on the matter in April, Bharti took to Twitter to allege that she previously had a cordial relationship with the chief minister, but he later stopped interacting with her directly.
Bharti has continued to stage protests while forcefully closing liquor shops and demanding a blanket ban on the sale of liquor in the state.
The BJP retaliated swiftly and expelled her relative Pritam Singh Lodhi for his controversial comments on Brahmins in August this year.
Pritam Lodhi's expulsion didn't send an encouraging message to the Lodhi community. Madhya Pradesh has around 50 percent OBC population – and the Lodhi vote is the deciding factor in the Bundelkhand region and districts like Balaghat, Sagar, Hoshangabad, and Seoni.
Three days after his expulsion, Pritam Lodhi organised a "show of strength" rally in Pichhore constituency of Shivpuri district, which was attended by thousands. The participants even raised slogans against the state home minister Narottam Mishra and BJP state president VD Sharma, both of whom are Brahmins.
Adding to Uma Bharti's woes, her nephew Rahul Singh Lodhi's election was termed void by the Madhya Pradesh High Court earlier this month. The court found him guilty of furnishing wrong information on his nomination papers – and hence, ordered the elections void.
Journalist and political analyst Deepak Tiwari, while speaking to The Quint, said that Bharti's recent statement shows "deep hurt and discontentment" – and that is bad news for the BJP.
Tiwari further said that Uma Bharti has been on the sidelines – and with the recent events, such as the expulsion of Pritam Lodhi and the cancellation of her nephew's election, might have pushed her to take this 'unfavourable' stand for the BJP.
Taking a dig at Bharti's remarks, Congress spokesperson Anand Jat said that the BJP was busy coddling the MLAs it 'horse-traded' to come to power and was neglecting one of their own.
