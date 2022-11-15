Guns, Songs, and Punjab: Will Govt's Restrictions on Weapons Do the Trick?

In a communication to the Director General of Police, Commissioners of Police, District Magistrates, and Senior Superintendents of Police, the Punjab Home Department ordered that:

"Public display and exhibition of weapons including on social media” as well as songs glorifying weapons or violence are to be banned.

A review of all firearm licences issued in the state so far have to be carried out within three months.

Officers must "immediately cancel the arms licence” if it is found to be issued to any miscreant during the review.

No new firearm licence should be issued in the next three months, except when competent authorities were “personally convinced that issuing of arms licence was necessary due to extraordinary circumstances”.

FIRs have to be registered against persons "making hate speech against any community”.

A complete ban must be imposed on the carrying or showing off of weapons in public gatherings, religious places, marriage functions, or other events

The move comes in the wake of the rising incidents of shootouts in the state. While Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down in May this year, Amritsar Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri and sacrilege-accused Dera follower Pardeep Singh were killed within a span of a week this month.

In May, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had issued a warning to singers who allegedly promote gun culture through their songs.