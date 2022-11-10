2015 Bargari Sacrilege Accused Pradeep Gunned Down in Punjab's Faridkot

(An accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege was killed in Faridkot in the morning of 10 November)
Bike-borne assailants shot dead Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Singh on the morning of 10 November, when he was on his way to his shop in Punjab's Faridkot.
Pradeep was an accused in the sacrilege incidents that took place in Bargari in 2015. He was one of the people accused of being involved in the theft of the Guru Granth Sahib at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village. You can read more about the sacrilege case in our story here.
According to the Punjab Police, Pradeep had been assigned security and the police person assigned to him fired back at the assailants, injuring one of them.
Here's the CCTV footage of the killing sourced by The Quint. This visuals may be a bit disturbing.
Even before Pradeep's killing, a few other accused in the case have also been targeted, such as the killing of Mohinder Pal Bittu in Nabha jail in 2019.
A Facebook page attributed to Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has taken responsibility for Pradeep's murder. The post is yet to be verified. Brar is the main accused in the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala earlier in 2022.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann reacted to Pradeep's killing and tweeted, "Punjab is a peace loving state with strong bonds of brotherhoold between people. No one will be allowed to disturb the peace in Punjab. Strict instructions have been issued to civil and police officials to maintain the peace and tranquility of the state.
This is a developing story. We will update it with more details as and when we get them.
