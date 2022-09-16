Delhi Police Reveals Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Accused's Ploy To Kill Salman Khan

The official detailed the gang members' recce around the farmhouse and revealed that they had rented a room near the location for over a month.

"Kapil Pandit, Santosh Jadhav, Sachin Vishnoi Thapan had come to stay in a rented room in Panvel in the Waze area of Mumbai. There is a farmhouse of Salman Khan in Panvel, so on the way to the same farmhouse, Lawrence's shooters had rented a room and stayed there for about one and a half months", Dhaliwal said