'Can't Operate in Silos': Experts on PRAHAAR, India's First Anti-Terror Doctrine

PRAHAAR aims to consolidate India’s counter-terror efforts across agencies and central authorities. The strategy builds on existing security structures while introducing formal protocols for intelligence sharing, coordination between the armed forces, paramilitary units, police, and rapid operational response during crises.

The policy acknowledges that contemporary terrorism operates across multiple domains. In addition to conventional militant threats, it addresses urban networks and cyber-enabled operations, noting how technology and encrypted communication tools have become embedded in terrorist methods. In response, PRAHAAR integrates digital intelligence and cyber defence into the broader national security planning framework.

"PRAHAAR encompasses a seven-stage framework which entails ‘intelligence-guided' prevention of terror attacks, a speedy response by central forces and the states, employment of the latest technology, strongly confronting radicalisation, especially among the youth, coordinating with friendly foreign institutions and, importantly, following human rights and rules-based processes," says Lt Gen Kamal Davar (retd), former Director General of India's Defence Intelligence Agency, while speaking to The Quint.

Gen Davar adds that the doctrine also highlights that apart from terror masterminded from across the border, some nations and criminal hackers continue to target India through cyber attacks.