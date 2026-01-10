Operation Sindoor Forced Pakistan’s Defence Reset: CDS Anil Chauhan

advertisement
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan addressed the Pune Public Policy Festival on 9 January, Friday, discussing the aftermath of Operation Sindoor and its implications for both India and Pakistan.
The CDS stated that Pakistan’s hurried constitutional amendments and restructuring of its higher defence organisation were direct outcomes of the operation.
The festival brought together policymakers and experts to examine technology’s role in governance and national security.
As reported by Deccan Herald, General Chauhan described Pakistan’s hurried constitutional amendments as an implicit admission of shortcomings during Operation Sindoor. He noted that Pakistan abolished the post of Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and created new positions such as Chief of Defence Forces and National Strategy Command, reflecting a shift in military structure and concentration of power.
As reported by Hindustan Times, General Chauhan explained that these changes in Pakistan’s defence organisation indicate a land-centric approach and could pose internal challenges. He emphasised that India is also working towards a standardised command system, drawing lessons from Operation Sindoor and previous military engagements such as Uri, Balakot, Galwan, and Doklam.
"What we are now working towards is evolving a standardised system that will be applicable across all contingencies," General Chauhan said, underlining the importance of integrated planning and execution in future operations.
General Chauhan’s remarks at the festival also addressed the evolving nature of warfare, noting that technology is increasingly shaping military strategy. He stated that while non-contact and non-kinetic means are gaining prominence, traditional land warfare remains a critical concern, especially along disputed borders with Pakistan and China as coverage revealed.
Discussions also extended to the broader impact of technology on governance and national security. Reporting indicated that the event featured sessions on artificial intelligence, financial innovation, and the resilience of India’s institutional frameworks, with General Chauhan participating in a conversation on technology and national security.
According to The Indian Express, General Chauhan acknowledged that during Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces lacked a robust mechanism to counter disinformation and fake news, particularly on social and electronic media. He stated that a new system is being established to address this gap, aiming to provide accurate information to citizens in near real time.
"One of the deficiencies noticed during Operation Sindoor was that we didn't have a system in place where we could counter fake news. Not only in social media but also in electronic media. So, now we are putting in place a system in which we will be able to counter it," General Chauhan said at the festival.
General Chauhan also addressed the ongoing process of theatre command integration in India’s armed forces. Following reports, he confirmed that the government has extended the deadline for completing this process, with efforts underway to finalise the structure before May 2026.
