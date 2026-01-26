Military Might and Historic Firsts Showcased at Republic Day Parade 2026

advertisement
The 77th Republic Day parade was held on 26 January 2026 at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, marking the adoption of the Indian Constitution. The event featured a display of India’s military strength, technological advancements, and cultural diversity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and chief guests from the European Union attended. The parade included new military platforms, vibrant tableaux, and performances by thousands of participants from across the country.
According to Hindustan Times, the parade’s theme was “150 Years of Vande Mataram,” honouring the national song by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. The event began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute at the National War Memorial, followed by the unfurling of the National Flag, the National Anthem, and a 21-gun salute. The parade showcased advanced weapon systems, including the BrahMos and Akash missiles, and introduced the Shaktibaan and Divyastra combat support elements.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Assam’s tableau highlighted the Asharikandi terracotta craft tradition, featuring artisans shaping clay into divine figures and a Moyurponkhi boat symbolising the state’s riverine identity. Women artisans in traditional attire accompanied the tableau, singing verses that celebrated their heritage and craftsmanship, reflecting the onward journey of Asharikandi towards self-reliance.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, Assistant Commandant Simran Bala of the CRPF made history by leading an all-male contingent at the parade. Bala, the first woman from Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district to join the CRPF as an officer, commanded 147 personnel. This marked the first time a woman officer led a full party of male personnel during the annual event.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) debuted its Long Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile (LR-AShM) at the parade. The missile, designed for the Indian Navy, can engage targets up to 1,500 kilometres away at hypersonic speeds. It features a two-stage propulsion system and is intended to enhance India’s maritime defence capabilities.
“It has high aerodynamic efficiency which means that it moves through the air with minimal drag while generating effective lift and control, allowing it to fly farther, faster, or more accurately using the same amount of energy,” a DRDO scientist said.
Coverage revealed that Operation Sindoor, launched in May 2025, was prominently featured in the tri-services tableau. The operation, a response to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, involved coordinated strikes by the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The tableau displayed major weapon systems used during the operation, and the flypast included a new Sindoor formation to highlight the Indian Air Force’s role.
The flypast marked the grand finale, with 29 aircraft including Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29, and Apache helicopters participating. The formations—Varuna, Vajraang, Arjan, and Vijay—demonstrated India’s aerial capabilities and paid tribute to the parade’s central theme.
Enclosures along Kartavya Path were named after Indian rivers such as Ganga, Yamuna, Krishna, and Narmada, as details emerged. This replaced traditional VVIP labels, with layout maps and banners guiding guests. The move was part of efforts to reflect India’s natural heritage and the sesquicentenary of ‘Vande Mataram’.
“The sesquicentenary of 'Vande Mataram' is the dominant theme of this year's Republic Day celebrations, with enclosure backdrops along the Kartavya Path displaying old paintings, illustrating its opening stanzas,” officials stated.
Other highlights included the DRDO’s tableau on naval technologies, the debut of the Divyastra Battery, and the participation of new military units. The parade also featured cultural performances by 2,500 artists and the attendance of 10,000 special guests from various backgrounds, according to official statements.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.