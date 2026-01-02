Cyber Threat: India’s Next Pandemic Won’t Be Biological, It Will Be Digital

India is standing at a digital crossroads. The next national crisis is unlikely to arrive in the form of a virus carried by people, but through malicious code travelling silently across phones, laptops, and networks. While headlines often focus on large corporate data breaches, international hackers, and online scams, the real fault line lies elsewhere in India’s 6.3 crore MSMEs, especially micro and nano enterprises that form the backbone of the economy.

These enterprises have rapidly embraced digital tools—UPI payments, GST portals, e-invoicing, cloud accounting, WhatsApp orders, and online marketplaces. But this digital adoption has come without protection. For many small businesses, cybersecurity remains an unfamiliar and abstract concept. Outdated computers, unsecured Wi-Fi, shared passwords, pirated software, and complete absence of cyber hygiene are common realities. In such conditions, a single phishing message or malware infection can quietly turn a small enterprise into the starting point of a much larger digital outbreak.