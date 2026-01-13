'We Were Ready to...': What Army Chief Said On 'Ongoing' Operation Sindoor

advertisement
Chief of Army Staff Upendra Dwivedi confirmed that Operation Sindoor remains ongoing as a calibrated response to cross-border terrorism.
The Indian Army has maintained a high level of readiness, with troops mobilised and prepared for ground offensives if required. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is described as sensitive but under control, and the military continues to monitor developments along the border with Pakistan, including recent drone activity.
According to The Hindu, General Upendra Dwivedi stated that any misadventure by Pakistan would be dealt with effectively. He elaborated that Operation Sindoor was launched as a resolute response to the Pahalgam terror attack, aiming to dismantle terror infrastructure and challenge Islamabad’s nuclear rhetoric. The operation, which began in May 2025, is ongoing and has involved deep strikes against identified targets.
As reported by Hindustan Times, General Dwivedi revealed that India had undertaken major mobilisation and was prepared for a ground offensive if the conflict escalated. He confirmed that eight terror camps remain active across the border, with two near the International Border and six near the Line of Control. The Army chief emphasised that any renewed activity would be met with decisive action.
As per a report by Amar Ujala, General Dwivedi described Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of India’s readiness and strategic clarity. He noted that the operation was conceptualised and executed with precision following the Pahalgam attack, and that the Indian military’s actions were coordinated at the highest levels of government.
