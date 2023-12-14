Uproar Over Parliament Breach: Derek O'Brien Suspended from RS, 14 MPs From LS

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Uproar Over Parliament Breach: Derek O'Brien Suspended from RS, 14 MPs From LS

The suspended Lok Sabha MPs include DMK's Kanimozhi and Congress' Manickam Tagore.
The Quint
Politics
Updated:

(Photo: Vidro Screengrab)

A day after a massive security breach took place in the Parliament with four intruders entering the premises and setting off smoke canisters, (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha and 14 Opposition MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Thursday, 14 December.

Which Lok Sabha MPs have been suspended?:

The 14 MPs suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remaining period of Winter Session include:

  • Kanimozhi Karunanidhi – Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

  • Manickam Tagore – Congress

  • Benny Behanan – Congress

  • VK Sreekandan – Congress

  • Mohammad Jawed – Congress

  • PR Natarajan – Communist Party of India (Marxist)

  • K Subbarayan – Communist Party of India

  • SR Parthiban – Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

  • S Venkatesan – Communist Party of India (Marxist)

  • TN Prathapan – Congress

  • Hibi Eden – Congress

  • S Jothimani – Congress

  • Ramya Haridas – Congress

  • Dean Kuriakose – Congress

What Unfolded in the Lok Sabha:

The suspension came after constant ruckus in the House through the day, while Opposition MPs demanded a discussion over Wednesday's incident. Many also demanded for a statement to be made in the House by Home Minister Amit Shah.

A resolution was first passed in the Lok Sabha to suspend five MPs — Prathapan, Eden, Kuriakose, Jothi Mani and Ramya Haridas — for alleged "utter disregard for the chair's directions".

The motion to suspend the other nine came later.

What unfolded in the Rajya Sabha: The motion to suspend O'Brien from the Rajya Sabha was moved by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal.

Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended O'Brien over "unruly conduct" while he demanded a discussion in the House on the security breach and asked for Shah's statement.

The issue of his suspension was later referred to the Rajya Sabha's privilege committee.

Published: 14 Dec 2023,03:31 PM IST

