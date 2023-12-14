Uproar Over Parliament Breach: Derek O'Brien Suspended from RS, 14 MPs From LS
(Photo: Vidro Screengrab)
A day after a massive security breach took place in the Parliament with four intruders entering the premises and setting off smoke canisters, (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha and 14 Opposition MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Thursday, 14 December.
Which Lok Sabha MPs have been suspended?:
The 14 MPs suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remaining period of Winter Session include:
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi – Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
Manickam Tagore – Congress
Benny Behanan – Congress
VK Sreekandan – Congress
Mohammad Jawed – Congress
PR Natarajan – Communist Party of India (Marxist)
K Subbarayan – Communist Party of India
SR Parthiban – Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
S Venkatesan – Communist Party of India (Marxist)
TN Prathapan – Congress
Hibi Eden – Congress
S Jothimani – Congress
Ramya Haridas – Congress
Dean Kuriakose – Congress
What Unfolded in the Lok Sabha:
The suspension came after constant ruckus in the House through the day, while Opposition MPs demanded a discussion over Wednesday's incident. Many also demanded for a statement to be made in the House by Home Minister Amit Shah.
The motion to suspend the other nine came later.
What unfolded in the Rajya Sabha: The motion to suspend O'Brien from the Rajya Sabha was moved by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal.
Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended O'Brien over "unruly conduct" while he demanded a discussion in the House on the security breach and asked for Shah's statement.
The issue of his suspension was later referred to the Rajya Sabha's privilege committee.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)