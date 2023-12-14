Did The Parliament Security Breach Have a ‘Khalistani Connection'?

Neelam: She was a civil services aspirant and was arrested from outside the Parliament. Neelam belongs to Haryana and her father owns a sweet shop. According to her brother, Neelam has several degrees such as BA, MA, BEd, MEd, CTET, and MPhil, but was still unemployed.

Neelam told the media that "they are not associated with any organisation and took the step since the government is committing atrocities against citizens."

Sagar Sharma: He is one of the accused whose visitors' pass carried the signature of Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Mysuru, Pratap Simha. Sharma belongs to Lucknow and is an e-rickshaw driver. Sharma identifies himself as a writer and poet on his social media handles.

Manoranjan: Hailing from Karnataka's Mysuru, he is said to be one of the two people who jumped into the Parliament. Manoranjan's father Devaraj Gowda said that his son was an engineer by training.