Telangana & Climate Change: How Heatwaves, Untimely Rain Are Ruining Harvests

Telangana currently is not just the seed production hub of India, producing about 65 percent of its seeds, but it also exports seeds to 18 other countries. It is at the centre of the current food system – which means that there is high chance that the vegetables or corn you are eating for dinner were actually developed from a seed grown in the state.

And so, if Telangana's agriculture collapses due to heatwaves, the formal seed industry could lose a major seed production hub – and India will feel the tremors in terms of food security.

I intended to spend the next few weeks and over 2,600 km traveling from the north-western Karnataka border to the south-eastern Andhra border, and then circling back to Hyderabad, Karimnagar, and traveling north, alongside the Godavari, into Warangal.

My goal throughout this journey was simple – to understand climate change through the eyes of agriculture, farmers, and biodiversity; perhaps pick up nature's signals, before it's too late.