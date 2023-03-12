Should Fashion Industry Switch To Sustainability To Fight Climate Change?

The apparel and fashion market is essential to economic growth since it directly employs over 75 million people across its value chain and has a global market value of over USD 2.4 trillion. After the auto and IT sectors, it is the third-largest manufacturing sector in the world.

The apparel manufacturers face a formidable challenge in trying to grow their businesses without worsening the environment, while also enhancing the working conditions of the industry's workforce and becoming climate champions.

The UNFCCC Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action brought together garment industry stakeholders in 2018. The Charter pledges 30% greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions by 2030 (from a 2015 baseline) and net-zero emissions by 2050. To achieve the 2030 emission reduction goals, more than half a billion tonnes of carbon dioxide must be reduced annually. Such an ambitious goal requires structural changes in textile and garment production, consumption, and employment.

To assess the carbon emissions and make informed decisions, two standard approaches have been evolved - Life cycle assessment (LCA) and Greenhouse Gas Protocol accounting. A life cycle assessment (LCA) calculates the carbon footprint, energy consumption, and other environmental impacts in the "cradle to grave" lifecycle of a garment and aids decision-making in the design process to use materials and processes with lower environmental impact. Companies and organizations measure their corporate-level emissions, including value chains and operations, using the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol.

LCA is used by researchers and global fashion brands to quantify the textile and garment industry's environmental impacts and help choose eco-friendly materials and processes. A garment's cradle-to-grave lifecycle includes fiber cultivation, yarn production, textile manufacturing (spinning, knitting, and dyeing), garment assembly (cutting, sewing, and packaging), use frequency, washing, drying, and ironing, and waste disposal in landfills or recycling.

As per the studies carried out, the majority of the environmental impact is from fiber production(19%), followed by wet treatment -dyeing and finishing(16%), use-phase laundry, fabric production, etc.