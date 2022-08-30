Odisha Floods: 'Our Crops Have Been Damaged, We've Lost Everything,' Say Farmers

Rainfall in Odisha has caused a havoc for farmers.
Continual rainfall in Odisha has led to havoc for farmers living in the area.
I visited Banki village, which has been severely affected due to the floods, to cover the situation and talk to the locals living there.
Farms flooded with rainwater.
The farmers in the area have lost most of their land and crops as they have been submerged in water due to the incessant rainfall.
Arakhita Rout, a farmer and resident of Phulwaadi village, told me that he had planted seasonal vegetables on his farm and was about to harvest them but all his crops have been destroyed.
"My farm is around 70-80 acres on this side and it’s the same on the other side too. Everything is ruined now, there is nothing left. There’s no water to drink, the well that we had in the village has been completely submerged. There’s water all around us but nothing to drink," said Rout.
Many of the residents living in the village do not have access to clean drinking water and food now. As a result, they are falling sick.
Surjyakant Rana, another farmer from the village, told me that the rescue team came here and gave them food such as jaggery and that they have been surviving on that. Some of the villagers have left to go to their relatives' places as the situation in Banki has kept getting worse.
Crops submerged in water.
Even though the rainfall has stopped now and the flow of water has also reduced, nothing is left for the farmers. They are all scared as to how they will cope with this loss; it seems impossible to them.
