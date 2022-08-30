Odisha Floods: 'Our Crops Have Been Damaged, We've Lost Everything,' Say Farmers

The farmers in the area have lost most of their land and crops as they have been submerged in water due to the incessant rainfall.

Arakhita Rout, a farmer and resident of Phulwaadi village, told me that he had planted seasonal vegetables on his farm and was about to harvest them but all his crops have been destroyed.

"My farm is around 70-80 acres on this side and it’s the same on the other side too. Everything is ruined now, there is nothing left. There’s no water to drink, the well that we had in the village has been completely submerged. There’s water all around us but nothing to drink," said Rout.