Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch ISL 2023 Live

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: The Odisha FC will face Jamshedpur FC in the ISL match on Wednesday, 22 February 2023, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha FC is currently at position 6 with 30 points in the Indian Super League standings table while as the Jamshedpur FC is at position 10 with 16 points.

Odisha FC is right now in a good form and have won 9 matches so far. On the other hand Jamshedpur FC team has won only 4 matches and they definitely need to pull up their socks to beat Odisha FC.

Let us read about the date, time, live streaming, live telecast, and other important details about the Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2022-23.