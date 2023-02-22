Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch ISL 2023 Live

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Football Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch ISL 2023 Live

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2022-23 match will be played on Wednesday at 7:30 pm IST.
Saima Andrabi
Football
Published:

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: Date, Time, and Live Telecast Details.

(Photo: indiansuperleague.com)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: Date, Time, and Live Telecast Details.</p></div>

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: The Odisha FC will face Jamshedpur FC in the ISL match on Wednesday, 22 February 2023, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha FC is currently at position 6 with 30 points in the Indian Super League standings table while as the Jamshedpur FC is at position 10 with 16 points.

Odisha FC is right now in a good form and have won 9 matches so far. On the other hand Jamshedpur FC team has won only 4 matches and they definitely need to pull up their socks to beat Odisha FC.

Let us read about the date, time, live streaming, live telecast, and other important details about the Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2022-23.

Indian Super League 2023 Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Date and Time

The Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be played on Wednesday 22 February 2023 at 7:30 pm IST.

Where Will Be the Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2022-23 Match Played Today?

The Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be played on Wednesday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of the Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC  ISL 2023

The live streaming of the Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL Match 2023: Live Telecast

The Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

