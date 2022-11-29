Climate Events Cost India $7.6 Billion in Loss and Damage in 2021: Report

Over 1.08 lakh people were displaced in the Uttar Pradesh floods.
(Photo: PTI)
India suffered the second highest loss due extreme climate events in 2021, wracking up nearly $7.6 Billion in damages due to flooding and storms according to the lastest report-- The State of Climate in Asia 2021 by the World Meteorological Organization and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).
Extreme Weather Events have been conspicuously common place in recent years due to climate change. Some of the most vulnerable countries are found in Asia.
This was a glaring indication in the increase in severity of extreme weather events over the last two decades.
India suffered not only in terms of economic damages, but these events led to approximately 1300 casualties.
According to the report, China suffered the most in Asia, with $18.4 billion in damages.
While these statistics only account for flooding the report also emphasised on the impact of storms in continent. These disasters caused $4.4 billion in damages in India, followed by $3 billion in China and $2 Billion in Japan.
ESCAPs Asia-Pacific Disaster Reports from 2021 and 2022 estimates that India would require investments of $46.3 billion in adaptation finance annually.
India is currently not in possession of a separate adaptation fund, most of this money is held in various schemes in agriculture, and rural and environmental sectors.
(Our on-ground climate journalism needs your insights, ideas, and financial support - as we cover the biggest crisis of our times. Become a Q-Insider so we can bring more such stories to light.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)