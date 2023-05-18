Explained: F1 Cancels Emilia Romagna GP Amid Floods – What Happens Next?

The 2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the sixth race in Formula 1's 2023 calender that was scheduled to be held at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari this Sunday, 21 May, has been cancelled owing to adverse weather conditions and heavy flooding in the region.

With the focus now shifting to the next race in Monaco, amid little clarity on any plausibility of rescheduling, here is all that you need to know about what is currently happening, has previously happened, and is likely to happen in the world of F1:

Why Did the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Had To Be Called Off?

The Grand Prix has been cancelled owing to intense downpour in northern Italy, including Emilia Romagna, resulting in widespread flooding, According to multiple reports, there have been eight casualties so far, while at least 5,000 people have had to vacate their houses.

The Civil Protection Department of Italy has stated that there have been 19.6 inches of rain over the last couple of weeks, which happens to be an unprecedented figure for the given time frame.

Prior to the Grand Prix’s cancellation, the personnel working on the track were told to evacuate and not return until they were asked to, with the teams also being told not to attend the circuit. Images from the venue showed – whilst the track itself and the Formula 1 paddock were not adversely affected – the Formula 2 and Formula 3 paddock, alongside the roads leading to the venue, were completely submerged, making the cancellation call an inevitability.

What Has F1 Said About the Cancellation?

Following a meeting with the region’s authorities, Formula 1 announced on Wednesday, 17 May, that the Grand Prix has been cancelled, deeming it fit not to pressurize the local administration amid raging adversity.

“The decision has been taken because it is not possible to safely hold the event for our fans, the teams and our personnel and it is the right and responsible thing to do given the situation faced by the towns and cities in the region. It would not be right to put further pressure on the local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time,” a statement from F1 read.

How Did the Drivers React?

Albeit fans will have to wait a bit longer for the sixth race of the season, the drivers have supported F1’s decision, considering the importance of prioritising everyone’s safety over the sporting spectacle. The defending drivers’ world champion, Max Verstappen said “Safety and help for the people who really need it is the most important thing. That's where care should go first. So it seems only logical to me that we don't race at times like this.”

Echoing similar sentiments, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton stated “Hoping everyone in Emilia-Romagna is able to stay safe and look out for each other right now. Thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy and the amazing emergency services working on the ground. I know we all understand that safety comes first.”

Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate, George Russell added “Sorry for the fans that this weekend’s race has been cancelled but the safety of everyone involved always has to come first.” Whereas, in his tweet, fellow British driver Lando Norris wrote “I love racing, but the safety of everyone else is more important.”

Will This Race Be Rescheduled to a Later Date This Year?

Whilst F1's statement does not offer confirmation on whether the Grand Prix will be rescheduled, the chances of it being held later this year are currently slender, owing to the already congested schedule for the season, and the major logistical challenges that a rescheduling poses. Speaking to the Italian media outlet, TuttoSport, Italian Automobile Club’s president, Angelo Sticchi Damiani stated that the chances of the race not getting rescheduled to a later date are 99 per cent, with the sport highly likely to return to Emilia Romagna only in 2026, following a contract extension.

Has F1 Races Been Cancelled Before? Which Races Have Been Called Off Recently?

Race cancellations, albeit not very frequent, are not a rare phenomenon in the pinnacle of motorsport, with two races having been cancelled from the 2023 schedule prior to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The Russian Grand Prix was scheduled to be held this year, moving out of the Sochi Autodrom to Igora Drive – a new track built in Novozhilovo, with Hermann Tilke being the architect. However, the race was terminated as a consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Last held in 2019, the Chinese Grand Prix was also scheduled to return this season, but it was cancelled owing to the difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the governing body of the sport is being praised for calling the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix off, they have previously been at the receiving end of criticism, perhaps for justified reasons.

Back in 2020, during the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, F1 decided to go ahead with the Australian Grand Prix, with a few teams and drivers questioning the decision. Eventually, a McLaren team member returned a positive diagnosis for the virus, and the race was cancelled barely a couple of hours before the cars were scheduled to hit the track.

Nine years before the debacle down under, the sport found itself engulfed in political chaos in Bahrain. Whilst the arrangements for the Bahrain Grand Prix were grandeur, anti-government protests rocked the country, forcing the event to be called off.(Photo: Twitter/F1)

