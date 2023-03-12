Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: David Coulthard Enthrals Mumbai With Red Bull's F1 Car's Pace & Power

In Photos: David Coulthard Enthrals Mumbai With Red Bull's F1 Car's Pace & Power

David Coulthard drove through the Bandra Bandstand stretch in Mumbai in Red Bull's RB7 car.
The Quint
Photos
Published:

David Coulthard drove through the Bandra Bandstand stretch in Mumbai in Red Bull's RB7 car.

|

(Photo: Red Bull)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>David Coulthard drove through the Bandra Bandstand stretch in Mumbai in Red Bull's RB7 car.</p></div>

David Coulthard drove through the Bandra Bandstand stretch in Mumbai in Red Bull's RB7 car.

David Coulthard drove through the Bandra Bandstand stretch in Mumbai in Red Bull's RB7 car.

David Coulthard drove through the Bandra Bandstand stretch in Mumbai in Red Bull's RB7 car.

David Coulthard drove through the Bandra Bandstand stretch in Mumbai in Red Bull's RB7 car.

David Coulthard drove through the Bandra Bandstand stretch in Mumbai in Red Bull's RB7 car.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

David Coulthard drove through the Bandra Bandstand stretch in Mumbai in Red Bull's RB7 car.

David Coulthard drove through the Bandra Bandstand stretch in Mumbai in Red Bull's RB7 car.

David Coulthard drove through the Bandra Bandstand stretch in Mumbai in Red Bull's RB7 car.

David Coulthard drove through the Bandra Bandstand stretch in Mumbai in Red Bull's RB7 car.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT