Formula 1 Won’t Be on Star Sports This Season: Here’s How You Can Watch F1 2023

We are all but a couple of days away from the first ‘lights out and away we go’ of the season, as the 2023 instalment of the pinnacle of motorsport, Formula 1 commences on Sunday, 5 March, in Bahrain. Amid the plethora of personnel changes, both in terms of drivers and team principals, there is another major change pertaining to the Indian audience – broadcasting rights.

Until last season, the F1 broadcasting rights for India were owned by Star, with the races being televised on Star Sports, and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. There will, however, be a deviation this year, with the sport’s own over-the-top platform broadcasting races.