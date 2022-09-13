Winter is Coming: Europe's Energy Crisis and the Russian Gas Threat

90 percent of Europe's energy needs are imported.

Last year, before the war, gas deliveries from Russia to Europe were around 155 billion cubic metres (bcm). Europe relied on Russia, more than any other country, for around 40 percent of its gas. This has now come down to a mere nine percent, according to von der Leyen's announcement.

Based on the pre-invasion numbers, in absolute terms, Germany and Italy imported the largest quantities of gas from Russia, at 46 bcm and 29 bcm respectively.

In proportionate terms, countries like Lithuania, Austria, and Finland imported most of their gas needs, more than 80 percent, from Russia. In this regard, Germany met 55 percent of its gas needs from Russia but after the invasion, as of June, that has come down to 35 percent. Italy imported 40 percent of its gas needs from Russia before the invasion. That has reportedly come down to 25 percent.

Most of this gas is supposed to be transported through two pipelines:

The Yamal – Europe pipeline, which supplies gas to Poland and Germany via Belarus.

The Nord Stream, predecessor to the Nord Stream 2, which supplies gas to Germany via Ukraine (NS2 bypasses Ukraine). Gas supplies from this pipeline have been cut off for the moment.

France, which imports 17 percent of its gas needs from Russia, is reportedly preparing to cut itself off totally from Russian dependence.