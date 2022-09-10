Ukraine Makes Major Gains in Counteroffensive Against Russia in Kharkiv

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Ukraine Makes Major Gains in Counteroffensive Against Russia in Kharkiv

The reports come a few days after Ukraine reportedly made advances in the south of Kharkiv.
Ukrainian troops pose in Kupyansk, Kharkiv. 

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@aliciakearns)

Military officials of Ukraine claimed on Saturday, 10 September, that it had made major gains in a counteroffensive against Russia in the country’s northeast in Kharkiv.

The reports come a few days after Ukraine reportedly made advances in the south of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city.

Russia's defence ministry admitted that it's pulling back troops from key areas in the Kharkiv region.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

