Ukraine Makes Major Gains in Counteroffensive Against Russia in Kharkiv

Military officials of Ukraine claimed on Saturday, 10 September, that it had made major gains in a counteroffensive against Russia in the country’s northeast in Kharkiv.

The reports come a few days after Ukraine reportedly made advances in the south of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city.

Russia's defence ministry admitted that it's pulling back troops from key areas in the Kharkiv region.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)