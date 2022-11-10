Six Years On, Has Demonetisation Achieved The Goals It Set Out To?

Demonetisation set out to achieve three goals. Did it work?
Demonetisation was announced on 8 November, 2016. The aim of the exercise?
Eliminating black money from the Indian economy
Stopping the spread of counterfeit currency notes
Creating a "cashless" economy
Six years since the biggest economic reform in India since 1991, has demonetisation achieved the goals it set out to?
Did demonetisation eliminate black money from the Indian economy?
Seizures of black money or untaxed/undeclared income continue into 2022, six years since demonetisation, with the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) registering at least 592 cases to the tune of ₹40,000 crore as of February 2022.
Did demonetisation kill counterfeit currency and the spread of fake notes?
The RBI in its annual report for 2021-22 reported a 101 percent rise in seizures of fake notes of the value of ₹500 and a 54 percent rise in fake currency notes of ₹2000 In its May 2022. Apart from this, it added that there was an increase of 16.4 percent, 16.5 percent, and 11.7 percent counterfeit notes in the denominations of ₹10, ₹20, and ₹200 respectively.
From 2016 to 2020, in total over 18.75 lakh fake notes were seized, the RBI adds.
