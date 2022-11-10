Six Years On, Has Demonetisation Achieved The Goals It Set Out To?

The RBI in its annual report for 2021-22 reported a 101 percent rise in seizures of fake notes of the value of ₹500 and a 54 percent rise in fake currency notes of ₹2000 In its May 2022. Apart from this, it added that there was an increase of 16.4 percent, 16.5 percent, and 11.7 percent counterfeit notes in the denominations of ₹10, ₹20, and ₹200 respectively.

From 2016 to 2020, in total over 18.75 lakh fake notes were seized, the RBI adds.

