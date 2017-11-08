Demonetisation Deaths: Loss of Loved Ones Still Haunts Families

The Quint speaks to four families who were forced to face death and despair after demonetisation was announced in India. | (Photo: Susnata Paul/ The Quint )

(This story was first published on 8 November 2017 and is being republished with minimal changes in light of the fourth anniversary of demonetisation, on 8 November 2020.)

On 8 November 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, forever changing the landscape of Indian economy. As the long lines in front of the ATMs and the banks became the new normal, dozens of deaths across India were reported every week – with nearly 100 people dying in the 45 days after demonetisation was announced.

A year after demonetisation, families of those who died in the aftermath of the policy are still grieving. For some, notebandi meant the loss of the sole financial support in the family while for others, the absence of a father figure hurts more than lack of a secure future. The Quint speaks to four families who were forced to face death and despair after demonetisation was announced in India.