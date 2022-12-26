Cold Wave Across North India – What Causes It and How Can You Stay Safe?

Temperatures stayed at 3-7°C in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Western Uttar Pradesh, and northwest Madhya Pradesh on Monday, 26 December, just as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a cold wave across parts of north India.

The cold wave escalated on Monday, with Delhi's temperature touching 3°C, Rajasthan's temperature at 0.5°C, Chandigarh's temperature touching 2.3°C, and Srinagar touching a bone-chilling -5.8°C, in parts.

The cold wave is expected to continue for at least two days more, with many parts of north India expected to face severe cold wave conditions in the coming days.

What causes a cold wave? How much colder is it likely to get? And will we experience a further dip in temperatures to a 'severe cold wave'?