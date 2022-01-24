'A Clear Sign of Climate Change': Experts Explain India's Cold Wave

If you feel that this winter is a lot more chiller, you are not alone. Cities across India are reeling under a severe cold-wave like condition, which may likely intensify in the coming few days.

States in north India, which are habitual to cold winters, have been experiencing a severe cold wave, accompanied by incessant rains. New Delhi on 23 January received 88.22 mm rains, the highest rainfall recorded in January in 122 years.

Quoting Senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist RK Jenamani, NDTV reported that the cold wave will intensify in Delhi after 26 January. The IMA has made similar predictions for metro cities in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

But why is it so cold? What has triggered this and is climate change the reason behind it? We took these questions to Anjal Prakash, a IPCC author and Research Director of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB and Professor A P Dimri, School of Environmental Science, Jawaharlal Nehru University.