In Photos: Dal Lake Freezes as Cold Wave Sweeps Kashmir Valley
A girl seen walking her donkey in the snow covered patch. | (Image Courtesy: Muneeb ul islam)
The continuous cold wave sweeping the Kashmir Valley has led the city of Srinagar to record its coldest night on Thursday, 14 January, as the minimum temperature plummeted to - 8.4 degrees Celsius, a record broken after 25 years, IANS reported.
The famous Dal Lake froze on Thursday as a severe cold wave in the valley continued.
Weather officials said the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at - 8.3 degrees way back in 1995.
"Today's temperature of minus 8.4 degrees broke that record. This night was the coldest in Srinagar in 25 years. In the coming days we do not expect the minimum temperatures to fall further,” a Meteorological Department official said.
The 40-day harsh winter period, known locally as the 'Chillai Kalan', will end on 31 January.
Meanwhile, Pahalgam recorded a minimum of -11.1 degrees and Gulmarg -7.0 degrees on Thursday.
A local shikarawala trying to break the sheet of ice covering the Dal Lake in order to row across the lake. A shepherd walking his sheep near a frozen water body in Kokernag Anantnag.A vegetable vendor breaks the sheet of ice covering the Dal Lake in order to row his boat.
A view of the frozen Dal Lake on Wednesday, 13 January.As the night temperature continues to fall in Kashmir, a small leakage in a water pipe leads to a formation of a mound of icicles.A girl seen walking her donkey.Icicles hanging from a roof top of a hotel in Gulmarg.A frozen water body.A view of the frozen Dal Lake on Wednesday, 13 January.A man poses for a photograph on the frozen Dal Lake.
