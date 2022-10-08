Explained | Why Has the CBI Filed Charges Against Lalu Prasad and 14 Others?

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with a "land-for-jobs" scam that allegedly took place during his tenure as the Minister of Railways between 2004-2009.

The charge sheet also names his wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti, and 14 others including a former general manager of the Indian Railways, officials said on Friday, 7 October.

The charge sheet has been filed in a special CBI court. The charges come on the tail of an FIR which had been registered on 18 May, following a preliminary enquiry in September 2021.

On 24 August, the CBI had also raided several premises connected to leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), just hours before the party's coalition with the Janata Dal (United) won a trust vote in the Bihar Assembly on Wednesday, 24 August.

So why does the CBI have its crosshairs on Lalu and the others? What are the allegations in the "land-for-jobs" scam? And what next for the RJD supremo?