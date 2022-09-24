‘Paglaye Hue Hain’: RJD Chief Lalu Yadav Slams Amit Shah on Bihar Visit

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday, 24 September, hit out at Home Minister Amit Shah over his attack on the Bihar's ruling alliance and stressed on the need for Opposition unity, a day before he meets Congress leader Sonia Gandhi along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"Amit Shah has totally gone crazy. His government has been removed there (Bihar). It (BJP) will face a rout in 2024 as well. That is why he is going there running and speaking of jungle raj and all those things. What did he do when he was in Gujarat," Yadav told reporters.

"Jungle raj was in Gujarat when he was there," the former Bihar chief minister alleged.

"Amit Shah bilkul paglaye hue hain," he said, speaking in Hindi.