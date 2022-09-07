1200 'Scientists' Claim That Climate Change Is Not Real. Here's The Truth
The declaration was released by Clintel, a known climate science denial group led by Nobel Laureate Ivar Giaever.
On 28th August, Clintel, that describes itself as an independent climate change policy organisation, released a 'World Climate Declaration' (WCD) denouncing Climate Emergency. The declaration has been signed by over 1200 signatories from around the world, who are experts in various fields related to climate change and environment studies. The WCD is led by Nobel Laureate Professor Ivar Giaever a renowned physicist and engineer.
This World Climate Declaration questions the integrity of data already published in relation to proving the existence of climate change and its effect on people and the environment. They claim that climate sciences have been overrun by politics and must focus more on empirical science rather than "discussion-based beliefs."
However, thousands of scientists across the globe disagree.
1200 Signatories: Fishermen and a Cardiologist?
Clintel is a known climate science denial group that is based in Netherlands, founded by a retired Professor of geophysics Guus Berkhout and the journalist Marcel Crok.
Clintel has been vehemently denying climate change since 2019. The organisation was investigated into by DeSmog, a blog focused on global warming, and it was found that majority of the 'climate and environment' scientists supporting the organisation 'have done little to no research on climate change.'
DeSmog analysed the list of signatories and ambassadors under Clintel and "found a commercial fisherman, a retired chemist, a cardiologist, and an air-conditioning engineer, alongside a number of retired geologists."
A number of the supporters of this group also have ties to fossil fuel lobbyists and free-market groups that have previously been against green policies and climate action.
In the list of 1200 signatories of this particular declaration, a number of signatories are from the oil and gas industry, and eight have been found to be former or current shell corporation employees, according to David Vetter, Forbes Sustainability Senior Contributor.
The Declaration itself has decided to focus on a few issues regarding climate change, but has failed to provide any scientific or statistical backing to their own claims.
WCD has expressed its express disdain for climate models. They state that the climate models are are dependent on the assumptions of theoreticians and programmers, that in 'mainstream climate science' majority of this input is undeclared.
Are IPCC's Claims About Rising Temperatures Wrong?
The WCD has made claims on the benefits of increasing CO2 in the atmosphere, how extreme weather events are not connected to global warming, and the IPCC's prediction of the pace of global warming is simply a model and not the reality of the Earth's rising temperatures.
However, even currently the world is in turmoil as extreme weather events wreak havoc.
In just the span of two months, we have seen wildfires ravaging Europe, floods plaguing parts of South Asia, China and the United States, recording breaking heatwaves have been seen across Europe and East Asia.
These disasters have been directly equated to Climate Change and global Warming by climate scientists and experts. Clintel, however, seems to be providing further fuel to climate deniers and fossil fuel lobbyist in the war against climate policy.
“Climate change is already affecting every region on Earth, in multiple ways. The changes we experience will increase with additional warming"Panmao Zhai, IPCC Working Group I Co-Chair
Beyond extreme weather events, CO2 is a known pollutant to the atmosphere, and while definitely a major component of photosynthesis, the dwindling forest cover over the earth's surface can hardly keep up with the output of carbon in the atmosphere, say experts.
Clean air is major concern for climate scientists with carbon emissions increasing exponentially. Most countries under the Paris Agreement have added a net-zero carbon goal to tackle in increased air pollution. Scientists have correlated the increase of CO2 and other green house gases to the global rise in temperature.
