1200 'Scientists' Claim That Climate Change Is Not Real. Here's The Truth

On 28th August, Clintel, that describes itself as an independent climate change policy organisation, released a 'World Climate Declaration' (WCD) denouncing Climate Emergency. The declaration has been signed by over 1200 signatories from around the world, who are experts in various fields related to climate change and environment studies. The WCD is led by Nobel Laureate Professor Ivar Giaever a renowned physicist and engineer.

This World Climate Declaration questions the integrity of data already published in relation to proving the existence of climate change and its effect on people and the environment. They claim that climate sciences have been overrun by politics and must focus more on empirical science rather than "discussion-based beliefs."

However, thousands of scientists across the globe disagree.