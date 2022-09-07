Bengaluru Floods: Karnataka Minister To Meet IT Reps, Schools Remain Shut

As Bengaluru continues to be ravaged by floods, Karnataka minister, CN Ashwathnarayan, has called upon a meeting of representatives of several IT companies at 5 pm on Wednesday, 7 September, to discuss the issues that they are facing due to the severe rains in Bengaluru.

In light of the weather conditions in several parts of the city, schools in some areas have decided to remain shut or shift to online mode of teaching.

Following three days of heavy rains, floods and overflowing lakes, water levels in several areas of Bengaluru dropped today. The flow of traffic is starting to clear up, however, Bengaluru residents are concerned as the weather department has predicted that a downpour is "very likely."