FAQ: Car Flooded in Bengaluru? What You Need to Know About Repairs, Insurance

What role does insurance play in all this?

If your car has a third-party insurance, it won't cover the damage caused to your vehicle by floods. However, if you have a comprehensive car insurance, it covers losses or damages caused by natural calamities such as floods, cyclones and hailstorms.

If your car has been affected by the floods, broadly there are two kinds of damages that your car can suffer – damage to its engine and damage to its accessories. If the engine of your car is completely damaged then, it can cost you around Rs 1.5 lakh to repair it. Depending on the accessories that have been fitted in your car, the costs can vary and this can also be high. If you have car insurance, then it should pay for engine repairs as well as upholstery. Insurance companies place natural disasters like floods and earthquakes under the 'Acts of God' clause.

An important point to be noted is that while the insurance company covers unforeseen events, it doesn’t cover damages caused to the engine if you attempt starting a car that has been submerged. Further damage that occurs by starting the car after it has been submerged will not be considered a damage caused due to the flooding and hence it will not be covered by insurance. That said, every insurance provider has its own rules and guidelines. Some insurance providers will have an option of an add on; and in such a case, the comprehensive insurance will not cover the engine damage unless you have the add on. In most cases, add-ons opted for cab vary, especially if the people live in places that are less likely to be flooded.

If your car has been impacted by the recent floods, reach out to your insurer and follow the steps laid down to get your car repaired. Before you attempt to get the car repaired, it is advised to read the guidelines, terms and conditions laid down by the insurer.