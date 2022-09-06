Bengaluru Floods: 23-Year-Old Woman Dies, CM Bommai Announces Rs 300 Cr Relief

As various parts of Bengaluru remain inundated due to incessant rains, a 22-year-old girl named Akhila died after she accidentally came in contact with a live electrical pole as her two-wheeler fell on a waterlogged road.

The incident took place in Siddapur located under Whitefield Police station between Marathahalli and Varthur Kodi route on Monday, 5 September.

Akhila was returning from her place of work when her two-wheeler slipped while crossing a waterlogged road. She tried to grab a pole for support, but she got electrocuted after which she fell down.

She was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead.