AR Rahman's 'Pippa' Song 'Karar Oi Louho Kopat’ Draws Flak: Here's What Happened

AR Rahman's rendition of the popular Bengali protest song 'Karar Oi Louho Kopat' in the movie Pippa has drawn criticism from the audience for 'distorting' the "symphony and essence" of the original track. The song was originally a creation of the revolutionary late Bengali lyricist and poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

The family members of the late litterateur also expressed their discontentment with the rendition.

After facing the criticism on social media, the makers of the film issued an official statement of apology. However, according to a report by The Times of India, Nazrul Islam's grandson and granddaughter refused to accept the apology.

Here's all you need to know about the controversy: