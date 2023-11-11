‘Pippa’ Review: An Effective Ishaan Khatter Leads an Earnest but Middling Film

There is a large human cost in times like war but most of the scenes attempting to portray that reality feel half-baked. Most of the conversations the film is trying to have – from Radha’s agency in her family and in the bigger world to how much actual danger Ram is in and even the ways in which civilian lives are affected during times of war – all feel underdeveloped.

Because the stakes aren’t set up well, the payoff doesn’t feel nearly as effective. I do, however, appreciate that the film focuses on the soldiers at the forefront as humans above all else. Their priorities are different and so are their views about the impending war and yet, they all stand and fight together. The camaraderie is believable because Pippa doesn’t allow them to become mere caricatures pushing Balram’s story forward.