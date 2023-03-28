'When Your Privacy is Invaded, You Have Every Right to Speak up': Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter speaks about Fursat and more.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Ishaan Khatter and Wamiqa Gabbi’s latest project Fursat, a short film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, has been getting a lot of appreciation. The 30 minute-long movie was shot on an Iphone and was released on YouTube recently.
The Quint caught up with Ishaan to speak about working with Vishal Bhardwaj, his relationship with Shahid Kapoor, being in the public eye and more. "Vishal Bhardwaj is an amazing person with a fascinating brain. He is one of those people who is born to do what he does. His vision is very strong and as an actor it's great fun to work with him because he comes up with these little suggestions that changes the way you look at things", the actor said.
Speaking about his relationship with Shahid Kapoor Ishaan said, "It's like any sibling relationship, it's a very special bond. Shahid didn't have an elder brother, so he was very much the quintessential elder brother for me. But as we are growing up we are becoming more friendly, and there are more things to talk about. In many ways we are the same, yet we have different personalities".
Ishaan also opened up about privacy of celebrities being invaded at times and when it's important to speak up. "Any time you feel like your privacy is being invaded, you are well within your right to say that you are not comfortable. I think people often feel like just because you are a celebrity you are obligated to entertain certain kinds of questions, but you are actually not. Secondly, the media should also be sensitive when it comes to consent, because we are also human beings and living our lives just like everyone else".
Watch the video for more.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)