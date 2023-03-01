What Is a 15-Minute City and Why Are Conspiracy Theorists Rattled By It?

Imagine living in a place where all amenities like parks, restaurants, schools, grocery shops, and pharmacies are accessible through a 15-minute walk or bicycle ride from your house. It sounds like a dream come true, right? Well, that is the exact premise of a 15-minute city.

However, not everyone is convinced that it is a wholesome concept. For instance, conspiracy theorists have likened 15-minute cities to a "dystopian hellscape," and said that they are part of a grand plan to control the masses.

But what's making them believe that? And why are there protests against the concept of 15-minute cities? Read on.