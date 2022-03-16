An Oxford MBA Grad, Meet Activist Garry Birring: a First-Time MLA in Punjab

For instance, four days after the result, he visited the district’s education office in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib and asked for details of the number of students and teachers in every school.

The same day, he visited the Amloh Civil hospital, and asked the officer-in-charge about vacant seats, and the equipment needed. Birring is informed about the lack of lab technicians – a message he will relay to the top.

Before ending his meeting with Amloh Civil hospital in-charge, he doles out some sound advice: “Tell all medical staff to treat patients kindly because when you talk to people with respect, half their disease gets cured.”