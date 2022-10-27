World Is Falling Short of Paris Goals, No Credible Pathway to 1.5C in Place: UN

Intensified extreme weather events across the world have proven the need for Greenhouse Gases (GHG) emissions to be reduced rapidly. Despite this, the international community is still falling far short of the Paris goals, with no credible pathway to 1.5°C in place, reveals a recent UN report.

The United Nations'-- 'Emissions Gap Report 2022: The Closing Window' is an important report released ahead of the 27th Conference of Parties on Climate Change or COP 27, starting from 6 November 2022 in Egypt.

The report emphasises that urgent sector and system-wide transformations would help deal with future climate disasters. However, a global transformation to a low-emissions economy is expected to require investments of at least USD 4-6 trillion a year.