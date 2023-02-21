Can COVID-19 Vaccines Protect Against Future Pandemics? Researchers Have a Plan

What they’re saying: Some of the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was mitigated by the vaccines that were developed during the ‘pandemic years’.

However, according to the report, the limited durability and immunologic protection of currently available COVID-19 vaccines is indicative of the pressing need for a new, proactive approach to developing coronavirus vaccines that provide stronger and longer-lasting protection against both circulating and future SARS-CoV-2 variants and other coronaviruses that have not yet emerged.

Rewind: The emergence of SARS-CoV-2 in 2019 was preceded by two epidemics caused by different coronaviruses

In 2003 - by SARS-CoV.

In 2012, - by the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus, or MERS-CoV.

These previous outbreaks were fatal (about one-third of MERS-CoV, infections result in death), but locally contained as the viruses weren’t as transmissible. SARS-CoV2 on the other hand actually caused lesser deaths, except it was far more infectious.



Why should you care? What this means is that another pandemic caused by SARS-CoV, potentially worse than the previous ones isn’t entirely far-fetched.

Experts warn that if adequate risk-mitigating action is not taken, the threat of a new coronavirus in the future that is both highly transmissible and highly lethal is very real.

Moreover, it’s possible that more transmissible and virulent variants of SARSCoV-2 may not be deterred by the protection provided by current vaccines against severe disease and death.