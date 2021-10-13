The Big Picture: Why Ranveer Singh Fears Deepika Will Give Him a 'Tight Slap'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh during their first anniversary celebrations.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Ranveer Singh is all set to make his television debut with Colors' quiz show 'The Big Picture', which will premiere on 16 October. The actor was seen in a promotional video of the show, wherein he was quizzed about his Instagram posts.
Answering a question about whether his face is morphed into a photo of Tiger King's Joe Exotic, Ranveer said that he and ‘his dharampatni (Deepika Padukone)’ watched the show during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Ranveer was also shown a photo of Deepika and his first anniversary celebrations. Ranveer and Deepika are clicked outside a temple, and the actor is asked to guess the temple's name. Ranveer said Deepika would give him a ‘lappad’ if he doesn’t get this question right.
Speaking about the celebrations the Gully Boy actor said in the video, "Deepika and I thought we should do something special on our first anniversary. As you know, our life is similar to 2 States. Her family is from Bengaluru, mine from Mumbai. So we thought since it’s our first anniversary, why don’t we visit both places. We went to Golden Temple in Amritsar but before that, we visited the temple seen in the picture, which is Tirupati temple.”
After he got the answer right, Ranveer exclaimed, “Come on, husband of the century!"
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)