Bigg Boss 15 Premiere LIVE: Salman Khan Welcomes Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian
Salman Khan returns as host for the 12th time this season. Here are the LIVE updates from BB15.
Popular reality show Bigg Boss returns for its 15th season with Salman Khan as host. This year’s Bigg Boss has a jungle theme- the contestants will have to pass through wilderness to get into the main Bigg Boss house.
The main house also went through a design change matching the jungle theme. The pool, for instance, is now a pond with flowers and plants, and there are creepers all around.
Former Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat will be back for this edition to take another shot at the winning trophy.
As the show progresses, the participants are gradually introduced.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Vidhi 'Panda' Pandya and Simba 'Lion' Nagpal Enter the Bigg Boss House
Former Splitsvilla contestant Simba Nagpal makes a roaring entry into the Bigg Boss house after Udaan actor Vidhi Pandhya.
Nagpal tells Salman that he will become the 'king of the jungle', and describes himself as a 'calm and composed person'.
Coming to their animal personas, Vidhi is dubbed a 'panda' while Simba gets the 'lion', true to his name. Vidhi Pandya and Simba Nagpal perform a Bollywood-style skit with Salman Khan.
Vishal Kotian Becomes the First to Enter the Bigg Boss 15 Jungle Maze
After Tejasswi Prakash enters the house with her supplies, and Jay Bhanushali takes her on a tour of the house. While the two meet, Vishal Kotian is sent into the jungle maze of Bigg Boss 15 where he navigates twist-and-turns, and various obstacles.
Tejasswi Prakash and Vishal Kotian Face-off in a Taste Test for Supplies
Salman Khan informs Kotian and Prakash that only one of them will get the Bigg Boss 15 'survival kit'. The two contestants must compete in a taste test to win the kit, and Tejasswi wins.
The Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur actor gets the first pick of the survival supplies.
Tejasswi Prakash Is the Second Contestant, What Did the ‘Awesome Mirror’ Dub Her?
Actor Tejasswi Prakash makes a fabulous entry to Aastha Gill and Badshah's song 'Paani Paani'. She is dejected to learn that the tag of her favourite animal, the elephant, has already gone to Kotian.
The mirror matches Tejasswi to a 'parrot'. Tejasswi, Kotian, and Salman entertain the audience with their hilarious banter.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.