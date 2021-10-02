Bigg Boss 15 Premiere LIVE: Salman Khan Welcomes Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian

Popular reality show Bigg Boss returns for its 15th season with Salman Khan as host. This year’s Bigg Boss has a jungle theme- the contestants will have to pass through wilderness to get into the main Bigg Boss house.

The main house also went through a design change matching the jungle theme. The pool, for instance, is now a pond with flowers and plants, and there are creepers all around.

Former Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat will be back for this edition to take another shot at the winning trophy.

As the show progresses, the participants are gradually introduced.