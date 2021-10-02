Bigg Boss 15 Premiere LIVE: Salman Khan Welcomes Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian

Salman Khan at the premiere night for Bigg Boss 15.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Popular reality show Bigg Boss returns for its 15th season with Salman Khan as host. This year’s Bigg Boss has a jungle theme- the contestants will have to pass through wilderness to get into the main Bigg Boss house.
The main house also went through a design change matching the jungle theme. The pool, for instance, is now a pond with flowers and plants, and there are creepers all around.
Former Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat will be back for this edition to take another shot at the winning trophy.
As the show progresses, the participants are gradually introduced.
Former Splitsvilla contestant Simba Nagpal makes a roaring entry into the Bigg Boss house after Udaan actor Vidhi Pandhya.
Nagpal tells Salman that he will become the 'king of the jungle', and describes himself as a 'calm and composed person'.
Coming to their animal personas, Vidhi is dubbed a 'panda' while Simba gets the 'lion', true to his name. Vidhi Pandya and Simba Nagpal perform a Bollywood-style skit with Salman Khan.
After Tejasswi Prakash enters the house with her supplies, and Jay Bhanushali takes her on a tour of the house. While the two meet, Vishal Kotian is sent into the jungle maze of Bigg Boss 15 where he navigates twist-and-turns, and various obstacles.
Salman Khan informs Kotian and Prakash that only one of them will get the Bigg Boss 15 'survival kit'. The two contestants must compete in a taste test to win the kit, and Tejasswi wins.
The Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur actor gets the first pick of the survival supplies.
Actor Tejasswi Prakash makes a fabulous entry to Aastha Gill and Badshah's song 'Paani Paani'. She is dejected to learn that the tag of her favourite animal, the elephant, has already gone to Kotian.
The mirror matches Tejasswi to a 'parrot'. Tejasswi, Kotian, and Salman entertain the audience with their hilarious banter.
Salman leads Vishal Kotian, famous for his role as Birbal in the show Akbar aka Birbal, to the 'Awesome Mirror' which tells each contestant which animal they resemble. The mirror dubs Kotian as an 'elephant'.
Reacting to the tag, Kotian says in Hindi, "The elephant is the forest's most powerful animal, but he never misuses his strength."
TV actor Vishal Kotian recalls his childhood memories of paying his school fees by selling tickets Salman Khan's movies. He reveals that he sold a ticket for Salman's 1995 release Veergati.
Kotian recounts how he faced challenges to fulfil his dreams of becoming an actor, adding that he secured a MBA in Finance.
Salman announces that he will introduce all the other contestants together. All the contestants are fully vaccinated and had been quarantining. While all the contestants entered the stage in a group performance, they all had animal masks on.
Bhanushali tells Salman that he is very 'aggressive', but he won't bother anyone if they don't mess with him. Salman also introduces the 'Vishwa Sun-Tree', who will 'listen to everything' in the house.
Actor and TV host Jay Bhanushali becomes the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house. He marvels the house including the ornamental cheetah heads on the walls, and proceeds to choose his bed. Being the first contestants has its perks!
Salman walks him through the house and leads him to the living area. He hands Bhanushali the key to the house, and gives him a new, jungle-themed bed.
Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan, who returns as host for the 12th time, took the audience into the Bigg Boss house after two power-packed performances to his songs 'Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai', and 'Swag Se Swagat'.
Published: 02 Oct 2021,09:31 PM IST