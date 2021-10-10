LLC Lecture Series '21: Deepika Padukone, Abhinav Bindra Talk Mental Health

He is also the youngest recipient of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award. During his lecture, and in conversation with Deepika Padukone, Bindra talked about his mental health struggles as an athlete and the need for increased awareness in the field of sports.

He went on to speak about the anxiety and pressure that comes with competitive sports, adding that people consider athletes opening up a ‘cardinal sin’ even as they deal with stresses like injury, dealing with success and failure, over training, and the impending end of a career.

Deepika Padukone, a National-level badminton player herself, sat down with Bindra to talk about their life’s work and experience with mental health.

Deepika talked about her routine as an athlete and said, “4:30 or 5 in the morning you go for your round of physical conditioning, come back…I didn’t get permission from school to go late…so I would come back home, quickly have a shower, have breakfast and run to school.”

Abhinav Bindra revealed that he didn’t like sports as a kid and was actually ‘uncoordinated and unathletic’ but had perseverance and hard work.

“Right from a 13-year-old boy, I had to make several sacrifices. You know, I had no social life. I hardly had friends because I would go to school and right after that it was training.”