Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' Returns: The Classic Trumps All Hyper-Hindu Versions

Ram is always depicted as calm and practically devoid of baser instincts like rage and pride. He is the dutiful son who quietly goes into exile to keep his father’s word but he also takes up arms when he needs to, to rescue his wife Sita after she gets kidnapped by Raavan, the king of Lanka.

No angry warrior depictions for either Ram or Hanuman as seen on the back of cars these days; the reasons here for resorting to violence are clearly depicted as a last resort, much like it is in the original. It is these ideals that made Gandhi a worldwide figure that just couldn’t be ignored in the first half of the 20th century.