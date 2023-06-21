Doordarshan's Ramayan to Legend of Prince Rama: 5 Best Adaptations of Ramayana

This list includes the Top 5 Best 'Ramayan' Adaptations of All Time, from the earliest adaptation Lanka Dahan (1917) to others.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
‘Ramayana’ has close to three hundred versions, writes AK Ramanujan in his essay ‘Three Hundred Ramayanas: Five Examples and Three Thoughts on Translation’. The narrative that follows the story of King Ram also has innumerable screen adaptations. From one of the earliest adaptations Lanka Dahan (1917) to the most recent Adipurush (2023) – there is no dearth of adaptations available.
It’s difficult to say what stays true to the narrative and which strays. However, some films were definitely more loved than others. Here’s a look at some of the most celebrated adaptations of the revered epic:
A still from Ramayan.
The Doordarshan TV programme was touted to have changed TV forever. Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan was one of the most-watched shows during its run. The success of the show was widespread when it was being telecast in 55 different countries and it was well-documented by the media.
Narrated by Ashok Kumar, and the titular character was essayed by Arun Govil. The show managed to become a complete sensation, publications reported on how viewers flocked to watch it on TV, shutting shops when it was being telecast every Sunday.
A poster of Bharat Milap.
Vijay Bhatt’s Marathi/Hindi bilingual film and its sequel Ram Rajya are considered one of the best adaptations of the narrative. The film stars Prem Adib as Ram. Many adaptations of the heroic epic was taking place during this time. However, Vijay Bhatt's series' was one of the most popular.
The 1992 anime was produced and directed by Yugo Sako, who had previously worked on the documentary, The Ramayana Relics. However, it was banned in India due to the divisive communal environment during the Babri Masjid riots. It did not get an India release for 3 years after. But it remains one of the most critically-acclaimed adaptations of the epic.
A still from Lanka Dahan.
The silent film is one of the oldest adaptations of ‘Ramayan,’ directed by Dadasaheb Phalke. Anna Salunke portrayed the role of both Ram and Sita as women who were prohibited to take part in commercial performing arts. Lanka Dahan is considered to be a memorable piece of work. Salunke is credited with essaying the first double role in Indian cinema as well. The film emerges as a iconic adaptation of the epic.
A still from Luv Kush.
Luv Kush, produced by Dilip Kanikaria under the Devyank Arts banner and directed by V. Madhusudhana Rao, follows the story of Ram and Sita's sons Luv and Kush. The film stars Jitendra and Jaya Prada. Although, not necessarily the most well known, it is considered impressive for tackling the latter storyline of the epic.
