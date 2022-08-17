She-Hulk Release Date in India: When & Where To Watch Marvel's Latest Series

She-Hulk Attorney at Law: When and Where To Watch Marvel's Latest Hulk Series In India?
(Photo Courtesy: marvel.com)
Good news for all Marvel fans and lovers! Marvel Studios is all set to release a new series called She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on OTT in India. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series is an action and comedy series, and will be released in India soon. Viewers can binge-watch the upcoming MCU series in different languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu.
The OTT MCU Series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has an amazing cast including Tatiana Maslany (lead actress as the She-Hulk or Jennifer Walters), Jameela Jamil (Titania), Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock and Daredevil), Rene Elise Goldsbury (Amelia), Segara (Augustus Pugliese), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner), Tim Roth (Abomination), and more.
The release date of MCU Series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in India is Thursday, 18 August 2022, at 12:30 pm (local time).
Viewers can watch the She-Hulk series on 18 August. The OTT series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Only users who've subscribed to the OTT platform can enjoy and binge watch every episode of latest MCU series.
The American OTT series She-Hulk has an interesting plot. The story revolves around the main actress Tatiana Maslany who plays the character of Jennifer Walters or She-Hulk in the web series. The main plot of the story starts when Jennifer Walters, a single 30-year-old lawyer who handles superhuman legal issues, gets injured and is offered a blood transfusion by her cousin Bruce Banner. However, due to cross-contamination, the transfused blood changes her into a gamma-powered, green-skinned hero, a huge giant or the Hulk. Watch the series on Disney+ Hotstar to enjoy the rest of the story.
