‘She-Hulk’ Trailer: An Attorney Turns Superhero; Daredevil Makes an Appearance

Tim Roth stars as Emil Blonsky or the Abomination, Hulk’s frequent antagonist, who Walters is now representing. There’s also a conversation between her and Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) about which ‘book’ she must follow.

Jameela Jamil stars as Titania, She-Hulk’s enemy and Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as the Hulk. The film also stars Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. In the last few seconds of the clip, fans get a glimpse of Charlie Cox as Daredevil.

Talking about the show, Maslany said, during the Comic-Con panel, “What’s so exciting about She-Hulk is this show is very different. It’s irreverent humor. She-Hulk is trying not to be a superhero.”

The first episode of She-Hulk released on Disney+ on 17 August.