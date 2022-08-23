House of the Dragon Ep 1 Review: Prequel That Fights Any Comparison With Aplomb

Currently, it seems to be leaning into the comparisons, trying to be even gorier and darker than its legacy even as it comes out looking paler. That is perhaps its only demerit so far because through all its nostalgia, it creates a story of betrayal, political webs, and much more.

House of the Dragon is going to be a treat for Game of Thrones fans and for those wishing for a better end to the latter, maybe the prequel based on George RR Martin’s Fire and Blood will be the closure they need.