Why is Beheading the Modus Operandi for Revenge Murders in TN's Tirunelveli?

Signature killings recorded recently in Tirunelveli in south Tamil Nadu, seem to be designed to send a chilling message of supremacy across different castes. In these murders, the perpetrators commit the crime after vowing to decapitate their foes.

In September 2021, four people were decapitated in four separate incidents all having links to caste related conflict in Tirunelveli and Dindigul districts. Also, there have been three other beheadings related to money laundering, property tussle and even petty tussles in the last one month in southern TN.

The Quint analyses why beheading is the modus operandi (MO) for revenge murders in Tirunelveli.