No COVID-19 Testing, Vaccines for Gypsy Narikuruvars in Tamil Nadu

Annakka, 40 years of age, told The Quint that she had tested positive for COVID in April 2020 and had to stay in quarantine in a COVID care centre for five days.



“I got scared that they might administer any injections or if they will give us electric shocks. I was weeping as I left. But they took good care of us by giving us three meals every day. I had fever, headaches and breathing difficulty,” she said.

Santhi was asymptomatic but she was made to stay in the quarantine centre along with her 7-month-old child.



“They told me to stay in home quarantine for 14 days but I couldn't do that because I have to take care of my children,” she said.